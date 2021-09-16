The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) announced that it will be working with leading heat and cool surface technology provider, Roctool, to help implement cutting-edge practices across its brand portfolio as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to advance luxury, sustainable packaging.

Clinique, a brand in ELC’s portfolio, will be the first prestige beauty brand to leverage Roctool’s technology on beauty bottles. Beginning with its iconic 200ml Clarifying Lotion, which was one of the original products that the brand launched with in 1968, Clinique will be the first ELC brand to implement Roctool’s unique molding technology.

Luxury packaging design is an integral part of driving solutions in packaging sustainability, with innovations in technology playing a key role in elevating luxury packaging offerings. Roctool’s heat and cool technology is applied to multiple manufacturing methods, providing significant enhancements to surface finishes without additional steps of decoration. For Clinique’s Clarifying Lotion bottles, leveraging this technology eliminates the need for secondary decoration process, which is replaced by Roctool’s advanced molding technology. This process supports a more responsible and simplified packaging approach, including scrap or waste reduction by 10% - 15% in the production process while maintaining the high quality of the packaging material.

“At the Estée Lauder Companies, we’re continually investing and innovating at every step of our packaging process to help drive more responsible packaging solutions that enable our brands to deliver high-quality, luxury experiences to our consumers,” said Daniel Ramos, Senior Vice President, Global Packaging, The Estée Lauder Companies. “We’re working with industry partners like Roctool to help to improve our packaging design. From there, we’re leveraging our portfolio of brands to implement these best INTERNAL in-class practices at scale to be part of the solution and deliver packaging innovations that are better for both our consumers and the planet."

“When we entered the world of beauty a few years back, we could sense the importance of developing more responsible packaging solutions with our molding technology. Today, we are proud to work with The Estée Lauder Companies and Clinique to support their efforts in innovation and sustainability,” said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO, Roctool.

ELC has worked with beauty packaging manufacturer Pinard Beauty Pack on its first commercialization of the Roctool technology in Europe. “We are proud to work with The Estée Lauder Companies and Roctool to leverage our combined technical and quality know-how on this amazing development, which is directly in line with our sustainability development targets and CSR policy,” said Thomas & Pierre Olivier Pinard, CEOs of Pinard.

The new bottle will initially be rolled out across European markets while ELC plans to scale the technology globally across its brand portfolio, enabling the company to continue driving innovative packaging solutions.