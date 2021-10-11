Nestlé Professional, Solon, OH is recalling four Nature's Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Superfood Trail Mix
- Pouch UPC: 050000211944
- Case UPC: 050000618569
Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Toasted Coconut Chips
- Pouch UPC: 050000695454
- Case UPC: 050000695454
Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix
- Pouch UPC: 050000867967
- Case UPC: 050000948758
Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix
- Pouch UPC: 050000891450
- Case UPC: 050000692514
Batch codes and best buy dates are included in the chart below. See squares in images above to identify where to find batch codes & best by dates.
|
Material Description
|
Batch Code
|
Best By
|
Nature's Heart Superfood Trail Mix 1.5 oz.
|
1083T353T2
|
DEC 2021
1084T353T2
1085T353T2
1086T353T2
1088T353T2
1089T353T2
|
1200T353T3
|
APR 2022
|
Product
|
Batch Code
|
Best By
|
Nature's Heart Toasted Coconut Chips 1.5 oz.
|
1120T353T2
|
JAN 2022
|
1121T353T2
|
FEB 2022
1123T353T2
1124T353T2
|
1197T353T3
|
APR 2022
|
Product
|
Batch Code
|
Best By
|
Nature's Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix
|
1089T353T2
|
DEC 2022
1090T353T2
|
1091T353T2
|
JAN 2022
|
Product
|
Batch Code
|
Best By
|
Nature's Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix
|
1096T353T2
|
JAN 2022
1097T353T2
|
1140T353T2
|
FEB 2022
1141T353T2
1144T353T2
1145T353T2
The recall was initiated after Nestlé Professional received two complaints from individuals with peanut allergies who ate the Nature's Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix and experienced mild reactions. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported.
None of the products contain peanuts, and peanuts are not identified as an allergen on the product labels, but we are investigating whether the products may have been inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture.
The recall only applies to the four Nature's Heart products (listed above) sold in 1.5 oz packages. No other retail Nature's Heart products are affected.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase
Retailers and consumers with questions may call Nestlé Professional Customer Service at 800-288-8682.