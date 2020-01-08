The Wild Side of Men's Personal Care Products

Unilever partnered with design agency PB Creative on a new range identity and pack designs for men's grooming brand AXE (LYNX in the U.K.). Tapping into the growing trend of products inspired by nature, WILD is an exciting on-trend range comprising new bodyspray and bodywash products.

The disruptive aesthetic driven by the unusual fragrance ingredients; Green Mojito & Cedar Wood and Fresh Bergamot & Pink Pepper challenges category norms whilst reflecting the true character of AXE and staying relevant to its target consumer group (16-23 year-old men).

AXE’s purpose is about getting guys ready to move closer whilst always following the brand’s fun and light hearted tone of voice. PB has created an assertive range design that truly reflects the brand’s personality and energy with contrasting yellows and pinks against a bold green to pick out the different fragrance variants and encouraging consumers to unleash their naturally wild side!

"It was important that the ‘wild’ fragrance pairings and the AXE attitude were communicated authentically," said Ben Lambert, creative partner, PB Creative.