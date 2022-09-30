Diana's Bananas, LLC of Chicago is announcing an allergy alert and voluntary recall of its 10.5-ounce packages of Milk Chocolate Banana Babies dipped frozen bananas that may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Banana Babies Milk Chocolate were distributed to six specific retailers/distributors (Stater Brothers, San Bernardino, California; Albertsons/Safeway Irvine, California; Kroger Syracuse, Utah; Lipari Foods, Warren, Michigan; UNFI Iowa City, Iowa; UNFI, Ridgefield, Washington).

The product comes in a 10.5-ounce, blue box marked with a BEST IF USED BY DATE of C 08 05 23 on the top of the pull tab. The UPC code is- 7-43490-00010-4.

Consumers who have purchased 10.5-ounce packages of Milk Chocolate Banana Babies with a "BEST IF USED BY" date of C 08 05 23 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Diana's Bananas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-848-3641 or by emailing customer-service@dianasbananas.com.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.