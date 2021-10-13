Sustainable, versatile, and highly appealing – SHAPE360 TDS is a high TD shrink clear label film that improves PET bottle recycling quality and efficiency by ensuring the separation of floatable printed sleeves from rigid PET flakes. Thanks to its low density, the weight of the label is reduced. TDS is compatible with polyolefin sorting streams and is, therefore, a perfect solution for PP and HDPE containers resulting in recoverable all-olefin packages. It is certified as recyclable by Interseroh with its “Made for Recycling” seal and by the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP). TDS has received critical guidance recognition by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for its recyclability with PET, colored HDPE, and natural HDPE containers.

Thanks to its “no-label look” given by a superior gloss and transparency, TDS is designed to maximize product differentiation and brand shelf appeal by providing a 360-degree billboard decoration. It guarantees up to 65% shrinkage enabling gradual labeling of empty and thin-wall containers with no squeezing risk nor air and moisture trapping. Its negligible MD shrink prevents any undesired “smile effect” at bottle extremities while the inherent versatility makes it the perfect choice to decorate containers in a variety of shapes and sizes and made from different materials. Furthermore, the film’s strong seaming is achieved using Ti’s natural-based solvents.

By partnering with Taghleef, customers can discover ways to reDESIGN their labeling solutions by switching to high-performing and environment-friendly products, like SHAPE360 TDS: the most sustainable, versatile, and highly appealing choice.

The full range of SHAPE360 shrink label films is part of Dynamic Cycle, Taghleef Industries’ set of initiatives aimed to address sustainability issues and contribute to the quality of life of generations to come.