On this episode of Packaging Perspectives, we talk to Ben Shore, the Founder and CEO of Minus Works, an American manufacturer of sustainable, high-performance gel packs. Before founding Minus Works, Shore worked for an aerospace composites company producing advanced materials used in commercial aircraft and defense applications. Ben has also had stints in healthcare technology and private equity. He received his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and his undergrad from Tufts University in Boston.

Minus Works’ plant-based refrigerant gel pack.

Images courtesy of Minus Works

At Minus Works, an American manufacturer of sustainable, high-performance gel packs for the cold chain industry has received Ready Biodegradability Certification for its Plant-Based Refrigerant Gel formulation, making it the first gel pack manufacturer to achieve this standard. We discuss that and other topics including the next generation advances of cold chain applications, what type of materials are most effective for hot food delivery, and the difference between similar terms like recyclable plastic & recycled plastic and biodegradable & readily biodegradable.

