NuZee, a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats, announced its first craft brewery partnership with Stone Brewing, one of the largest craft brewers in the United States. NuZee recently partnered with Stone Brewing and provided roasted coffee for the brewing company's new ground coffee blend, Xocoveza Tres Leches, which is now available at all Stone Brewing Tap Rooms and Bistros nationwide. Also available now, beer enthusiasts can enjoy the holiday-inspired Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches, a craft stout brewed with coffee, chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and Pasilla peppers.

Produced and manufactured by NuZee, the new Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches ground coffee blend features single origin Mexico Dark Roast 100% all-natural Arabica coffee with a proprietary flavor blend designed to replicate Oaxacan hot chocolate. The inspiration comes from the annual holiday release of Stone Xocoveza, this year's version an especially decadent Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches. Just like the ground coffee, the new craft stout combines the flavors of Oaxacan hot chocolate and Tres Leches treats in an imperial stout that's smooth, creamy and intensely indulgent.