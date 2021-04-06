Two Roads Brewing Company released Daybreaker Vodka Cocktails, a new line of 7% ABV ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages that combine vodka, sparkling water and 100% real fruit juice to create a cocktail in the convenience of a 12oz can.

Two Roads says it was dedicated to creating a beverage for consumers that didn't just mimic a cocktail through the use of artificial flavorings and sweeteners, but rather was an exact replica of a bar-made cocktail in its own right. That meant utilizing real fruit juices.

Master Brewer and co-founder, Phil Markowski says, "When we set out to develop the Daybreaker line of Vodka Cocktails we had the ambitious goal of replicating the character of a freshly mixed cocktail, in a can. We wanted our products to taste like they were just handed to you by a professional bartender. By sourcing the very best juices and utilizing our proprietary production methods, we have absolutely achieved that goal — a freshly made cocktail taste in a convenient, go-anywhere, 12oz can.

"When deciding on what initial flavors to focus on we targeted a modern spin on some classic cocktails. By choosing Blood Orange we strove to elevate the traditionalsScrewdriver. Our Meyer Lemonade has a more refined, less intensely sour character compared to a hard lemonade. With Cranberry-Lime, inspired by the popular cape codder, we opted to use a blend of the Howe and the Early Black varieties of cranberries coupled with the relative subtlety of the key lime."

CEO Brad Hittle says, "Today's craft beverage consumer demands not only excellent, high-quality liquids but also innovation and authenticity. By veering away from the commonly used so-called 'natural flavorings', our breakthrough recipes on Daybreaker use real fruit juice and deliver an exceptional cocktail experience."

According to director of marketing, Collin Kennedy, it was the RTD factor that helped inspire the brand. "The Daybreaker name was born out of the desire to help consumers break from the mundane and ordinary. We want to empower consumers to get out there and Seize the Day, whether that means a beach outing with friends, hitting the golf course or something as simple as a spontaneous happy hour, Daybreaker is the perfect option," says Kennedy.

Daybreaker Vodka Cocktails comes in three flavors: Meyer Lemonade & Vodka, Blood Orange & Vodka and Cran-Lime & Vodka. The 7% ABV products are available in 12oz 4-pack and can be found anywhere Two Roads Brewing Company products are sold.

For more information, visit www.tworoadsbrewing.com.