Fabri-Kal Launches New Line of Dairy Containers

February 25, 2020
KEYWORDS food containers / recyclable containers / thermoformed packaging
Fabri-Kal has launched a new line of Dairy Containers. Made from white polypropylene, the recyclable containers are available in two popular designs.

Fabri-Kal’s Dairy Containers are perfect for premium products such as yogurt, cottage cheese, or pudding. Available in two 5.3-ounce styles, the containers can be customized to make products stand out. Fabri-Kal’s high-quality printing and shrink-body labeling options will help dairy brands pop off the shelf. 

“Fabri-Kal is dedicated to providing our customers with stylish packaging solutions and excellent customer service,” said Mike Roeder, president and COO. “We are proud that all of our products are made in the U.S.A. by American workers.” 

Fabri-Kal is a leading provider of foodservice and custom thermoformed packaging solutions. The company's  Fabri-Kal’s customer base includes foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers. Fabri-Kal specializes in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fiber. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., and in continuous operation since 1950,

 

