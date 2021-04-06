Forager Project, a family-owned and operated plant-based food company, announced the launch of a new line of organic, dairy-free ice cream that's free of lactose, dairy, soy and gluten and is certified organic and vegan. Made from organic cashew milk, Forager Project's ice cream offers consumers a dairy-like ice cream experience without compromising taste and environmental impact. Forager Project's Dairy-Free Ice Cream is available in five flavors, including: Vanilla Bean, Bittersweet Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel and Mint Chip.

"With our hero ingredient, organic cashews, we've created our ice creams to give consumers a delicious dairy-free treat that's full of flavor and taste and free of pesticides, chemicals and GMOs," says Forager Project co-founder and CEO Stephen Williamson.

