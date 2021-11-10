This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Viking Label & Packaging added the CEI BossJet “powered by Domino” hybrid press to expand its label printing capabilities. We caught up with the team at their Minnesota facility to learn more about the company, why the company chose Domino and the benefits realized in adding this hybrid press to its business.