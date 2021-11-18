Combilift, the Aisle Master-OP (AME-OP) was a winner in this year’s “INDUSTRIAL Production – handling award 2021”, organized by a leading German publication, Industrial Production. A jury of industry experts and reader votes determined the winners from over 30 entries, and the AME-OP won second place in the Handling and Assembly Category of this year’s awards.

The new AME-OP is a stand-on electric-powered model that combines the advantages of a narrow aisle articulated forklift and an order picker for versatile operation in warehousing applications. Entries were judged on their combination of innovation, customer benefit and technical excellence, all of which qualities apply to the AME-OP. According to the editor of IP, Daniel Schilling, features that particularly impressed the jury and readers were the step-through operator compartment with a low floor height of just 280mm which speeds up order picking, as well as the truck’s ability to work in very narrow aisles of just 1650mm for space-saving operation.