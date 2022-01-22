Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that Delta Cargo has approved the Envirotainer Releye® RLP for usage on their fleet of aircrafts.

With this approval, Delta Cargo can now transport the Releye RLP on their wide-reaching global network, increasing the capacity to meet the ever-growing need for temperature-controlled, high-quality, connected ULD solutions.

The Releye provides outstanding environmental performance, delivering up to 90% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to available passive solutions, based on life-cycle analysis. The Releye RLP uses rechargeable batteries to power its electric heating and compressor cooling system and can power its system for over 170 hours on a single charge. With its unique feature set, the Releye RLP sets a new standard for secure cold chain solutions bringing a temperature-controlled air freight container to market with a new footprint, industry-leading autonomy and fully integrated live monitoring.

“The introduction of the Releye RLP, in combination with our CEIV certified pharma network, provides our customers with more choice when looking for reliable container options to support the growing demand for pharma and vaccine shipments” said Jannie Davel, Managing Director Cargo Commercial at Delta Cargo.

“We are happy to welcome Delta Cargo as a carrier of the Envirotainer Releye RLP container,” says Don Harrison, Head of Global Key Accounts, Airlines at Envirotainer. He continued, “With the new Releye® RLP, Delta Cargo can offer their customers the latest active fully connected solution to protect the integrity and quality of air freight medicine products throughout the supply chain.”