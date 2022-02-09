NJM, a ProMach product brand, introduces its integrated CMD metal detection system for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical bottles at Interphex booth #2353. The CMD system features best-in-class bottle handling with optional reject and reject verification systems. By integrating an NJM raised-bed conveyor with a 3rd-party metal detector head, NJM has eliminated the need for bottle transfers. The CMD delivers superior performance and a tablet entrapment-free design to help manufacturers and contract packers ensure product safety and avoid costly product recalls.



“As experts in bottle handling and line integration for healthcare products, we’ve helped countless customers integrate metal detectors on their packaging lines. However, most metal detectors on the market are designed for stable packages that can’t spill, completely missing the mark for pharma and nutra bottles and requiring deep modifications. We saw a real need for a compact metal detector built expressly for this challenging application. That’s how the CMD was born,” said Omar Azam, Inside Sales Manager at NJM. “Our raised-bed conveyor and other CMD product handling modules are based on our innovative, field-proven beltorque capper. As always, our design philosophy focuses on accurate container handling and quick line clearance – the CMD reflects those values.”



Ideal for tablets, capsules, powders and liquid products, this versatile metal detection system can handle round, oval, square and rectangular bottles made of plastic or glass from 1.5 to 7.9 inches (38 to 200 mm) in height and from 0.6 to 5.5 inches (16 to 140 mm) in diameter. NJM can equip the CMD with a metal detector head from a variety of top-tier vendors including Thermo-Scientific, Mettler-Toledo and Loma. Heads with multi-simultaneous frequency operation are available for customers handling a wide range of product types.



The CMD has been engineered from the ground up to optimize cleanliness and cleaning processes. Featuring an open frame, removable top and bottom conveyor chain wear strips, no tablet entrapment zones, no exposed wires and a sloped top electrical cabinet, this cGMP-compliant system offers quick and easy line clearance and inspection to help eliminate the chance of cross contamination.



NJM can integrate the compact CMD metal detection system either as a standalone solution or on raised-bed conveyors shared with upstream or downstream equipment to reduce transfers and minimize floorspace requirements. With a footprint as small as 42 inches (1067 mm) long, it easily fits in a variety of locations on a packaging line such as downstream of the cottoner or upstream of the capper. Built with a heavy-duty, stainless-steel frame, the CMD provides repeatable performance, low maintenance and rugged reliability.



The CMD can be equipped with a separating wheel, starwheel or feedscrew spacing device, depending on the bottle shapes and sizes being handled. For package rejection, the CMD can simply stop the line while sounding an alarm or it can be equipped with an optional reject table or reject conveyor to automatically eject ‘bad’ packages from the line. Encoder-based fail-safe reject tracking is available to ensure that ‘bad’ packages are always rejected, regardless of changes in the conveyor speed.



The CMD’s user-friendly HMI controls the conveyor and accessories including the bottle spacing and reject devices and, depending on the metal detector head, can be set up to communicate directly with the head for faster changeovers. The 15-inch, color touchscreen matches NJM’s standard user interface design, allowing workers to easily operate different NJM systems. For remote troubleshooting, the CMD enables secure, remote access by an NJM technician via a hard switch.



Package changeovers are completed quickly and easily with no tools required. When equipped with a reject device, the encoder-based fail-safe reject tracking eliminates the need for timer delay adjustments.

