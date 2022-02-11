Ennismore announced a global partnership with MALIN+GOETZ across its brands Delano, Hyde, Mondrian, Morgans Originals and SLS. The collaboration is the first time that the New York-based skincare and fragrance company has partnered with a hospitality collective on a unique packaging and fragrance assortment. Thanks to La Bottega, leader in the curation of luxury bath and body products for hospitality, this partnership was able to come to fruition with a collection that will also bring a fresh new environmentally sustainable perspective and offering to guests.

Andrew Goetz, the brand's founder says, "We founded Malin+Goetz on the principles of 'less is best.' Less packaging, no unnecessary ingredients, and less steps all equal better health. Best for your skincare, and best for the environment. We are proud to partner with Ennismore in bringing our curated amenity collection to their amazing properties. A great format innovation with wonderful products that's great for everyone… and the planet."

Michele Caniato, chief partnerships officer & EVP of brand marketing, Ennismore said, "It's been exciting to work with MALIN+GOETZ, in collaboration with Italy-based global hospitality amenity group, La Bottega, to develop this brand-new collection which has been curated exclusively for our brands. The whole process has taken years to perfect, under the leadership and vision of my colleague, Lauren Farrell Thind, and we know our guests will appreciate both the luxe products themselves as well as the environmental benefits that this collaboration offers. We strive to bring the very best to our guests at each of the hotel, and this new partnership further cements our commitment to wellness, as well as sustainability in the development of this product line and in collaboration with Clean the World."

"Malin +Goetz has delivered a luxe product line that contains the highest quality ingredients while maintaining their commitment to sustainability and the environment through thoughtful packaging and processing," says Shawn Seipler, CEO and founder of Clean the World. "We are excited about the opportunity to grow our partnership with Ennismore as they add more hotels to the Clean the World Hospitality Recycling program and look forward to seeing the amazing social and environmental impact they will achieve in the process."