Restorative Elements, Alchemee's first of many new brands, focuses on helping to correct the appearance of various types of skin hyperpigmentation and discoloration including sunspots, age spots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) and uneven skin tone. The Restorative Elements new Restorative Routine is a dermatologist-developed, clinically-proven routine formulated to work together to gently and safely help fade the visible signs of skin hyperpigmentation so consumers can say hello to their skin, uninhibited. With science-backed and safe ingredients that can be used twice a day, every day, makeup can now belong in the "only if you want to" moments.

This synergistic three-step routine is designed to take the guesswork out of improving the appearance of multiple types of discoloration with a proprietary brightening blend containing Niacinamide, Licorice Root, and Centella Asiatica. These ingredients were purposefully chosen and curated by experts and leading dermatologists due to the significant research and clinical studies proving their ability to help visibly correct dark marks and spots.

"At Alchemee, we are committed to helping people build confidence for life by providing solutions to their skin concerns," said Shannon Pappas, General Manager of Alchemee. "From Proactiv, we know the struggles that people with acne deal with, even after their acne has cleared. The dark spots left behind is what sparked the creation of Restorative Elements and with the help of our top experts, we created a line of products that expands beyond post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and helps visibly tackle the appearance of many types of hyperpigmentation while still being safe and gentle enough for twice-daily use."