Brewer's Foods, a family-owned food company with a mission of Upcycling brewer's "spent grain," introduced the relaunch of its popular flatbread cracker line, Brewer's Crackers. The flatbread crackers are available in two flavors, Sea Salt and Everything and are a highly nutritious cracker packed with sprouted grains and an oven baked crunch.

Brewer's Foods had taken a hit when due to COVID, when its manufacturing facility was no longer able to keep up with the high demand. "Finding a new facility on short notice in the middle of a pandemic could have been the end of us," says Kyle Fiasconaro, founder of Brewer's Foods.

The upside of finding a new bakery space is that Brewer's Foods is able to meet any demand plus have the opportunity to create new, more eco-friendly packaging. Prior to the relaunch, Brewer's packaged their flatbreads in a plastic container similar to that used by competitors. Co-founder, Matthew Fiasconaro says, "It never felt right to be putting so much plastic back out into the world and ultimately into the trash. It seemed contradictory to our mission of fighting food waste and keeping food out of landfills.''

The new packaging reduces the amount of plastic being used by 90% with the added bonus of looking great at the same time. The benefit of the visibility of plastic packaging is maintained by providing a window for consumers to see the actual product rather than an image. "We hope we have put ourselves in a favorable position with consumers and buyers who are environmentally conscious and with lawmakers who are cracking down on single-use plastic," says Kyle Fiasconaro.