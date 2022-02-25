Chuckles is a well-known brand in South Africa, producing a variety of confectionery such as chocolate coated malt, toffee, peanuts, raisins and coconut balls. Woolworths, the local retail giant behind the brand, has exclusively introduced Chuckles malt-flavored ice cream, with milk chocolate and malted puff pieces. The new ice cream tubs and lids, are in IML packaging. The brand attaches great importance to sustainable packaging. This sustainability vision is very much in line with MCC Verstraete’s sustainability strategy, which has a major focus on offering innovative label solutions that enable packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable.

In an effort to maximize brand awareness the brand chose to announce its new product via social media. The message was well-received by the ice cream lovers and consumers were sharing their own Chuckles products on all the social media channels.

“We had to arrange a new IML purchase order 6 times the amount of the initial forecast. Luckily we could count on the partnership we have with MCC Verstraete. The team understood the demand and did everything possible to expedite the second order. It’s always exciting and pleasant to work with their team and to be able to count on the level of expertise and commitment to excellent customer service,” says Lorena Kleintjes, purchasing specialist at Polyoak.

“The ease of doing business was key towards securing the supply chain and delivering our labels in a speedy time. Being able to coordinate quickly among several departments was a textbook example of our good partnership,” concludes Joe Kaddoum, Regional Sales Manager for Middle East & Africa at MCC Verstraete. “Polyoak is a great client to work with and we value their loyalty.”