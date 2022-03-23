



Packaging design is a comprehensive epitome of brand conception, product characteristics and consumer psychology. It can directly affect the purchase desires of the customers. Packaging design is also a combination of art and natural science, reflecting many elements such as commerce, art, materials, psychology, society and so on. In the era of diversified communication channels, modern consumers are no longer facing a single kind of goods, but a wide range of products, some sharing the same function and utility. How do the consumers choose and judge? It is certain that the packaging of goods has a very important influence. This is especially true in the food industry.





Marking Awards believe that food packaging will be refined with more creativity, becoming more professional and revealing more of the brand’s spirit. Since the launch in 2016, we've watched more and more food brands focusing on the power of design, and their interesting ideas have paid off with great market performance. Now that the curtain has been raised on the stage of MA 2022, please show us your design and tell us how you present the brand’s character with your unique creativity!

Design, communication, foresight, functionality, commercial value and sustainability are the six aspects from which the jury panel will evaluate the entries. This article will interpret these six scoring perspectives of Marking Awards in combination with 11 high-score works.









Contents

Design: design aesthetics shall be impressive

Communication: design shall be of a better communication function than language

Foresight: design creativity shall be innovative

Functionality: design shall be user-friendly and arouse user's demand

Commercial value: packaging design shall be part of the brand strategy

Sustainability: design shall serve the entire society

About Marking Awards

Highlights of Marking Awards 2022

How to apply

Design: the design aesthetics shall be impressive

Various well-designed food products have sprung up in the market. Nowadays, well-designed packaging has become an indispensable part of any best-seller. Beauty is the product of psychological perception. Seeking packaging design recognized by consumers is not just an artistic activity. It requires the designer to follow the brand strategy, to learn the product characteristics, to understand consumers' psychology and the product market. After that, the designer shall use visual effects and colors in the packaging design to appeal to the consumers and use the visibility offered by shelf/e-commerce, to catch the customer intention at first sight.

Appreciate its packaging, smell its fragrance and taste its delicacy

Chabiubiu Raw-leaf Fruit Tea | Beijing Ocean Century Commercial & Trading Co.Ltd

Source: Marking Awards official website





For example, watercolor illustration is used to translate the natural flavor of this Chabiubiu fruit tea. It intends for the customer to smell its fragrance, feel its relieving and refreshing taste.

Every object can be as beautiful as a piece of art

Healsi（Healthy + Silica）| OUTEIRINHO S.A. PORTUGAL

Source: Marking Awards official website





This Healsi Natural Mineral Water possesses a diamond-like glass bottle with an elegant shape and great visual impact. Its design concept comes from the "eternal spring". This Healsi water with an exquisite diamond-cut shape symbolizes the notion of health and rarity of its mineral content from the golden spring. Every object in life can be as beautiful as a piece of art.

Communication: design shall be of a better communication tool than language

In the food industry, the packaging is the key contact point to communicate with customers. The visual elements of the packaging are used to help the customers to understand the nature of the goods, to comprehend the values of the brand and its relation to any specific culture. Increase the brand visibility and enable the customers to understand the brand through the packaging, and have its design seducing the customers.





The packaging design shall narrate the brand story, and presents how the product meets a specific demand. How to create an unforgettable product?

Use packaging to present the product’s characteristics

HERO's | Backbone Branding

Source: Marking Awards official website





The Backbone Branding design team was invited to design the packaging for 16 varieties of nuts and dried fruits. The designers portrayed each variety as “heroes”. They all wear specific helmets - ready to fight and protect. Such packaging design conveys a specific message: these nuts and dried fruits are rich in vitamins and nutrients; they are ready to protect your immunity like heroic soldiers. Eating these superfoods will be beneficial for your health and make you stronger.

Use packaging to convey the brand's passion

Pepsi x China's People's Daily New Media - GCR | PepsiCo Design & Innovation

Source: Marking Awards official website





The design of “Salute Our Heroes: Limited Edition Gift Box” was inspired by the awe and immense appreciation for a new generation of every-day heroes during this pandemic: the medical staff, workers, volunteers and delivery persons. This limited-edition gift box is not just a product, but a collectible memento with a broader significance. This packaging design has successfully reached the heart of the customers and shortened the distance between them and the brand. Telling the story of humans fighting against COVID-19 and conveying the brand's warmth.

Foresight: design creativity shall be innovative

Whether in theory or for a specific design, creativity is the soul of design and packaging design should be ahead of the time. Innovation in the food industry shall also break the routine and consumers' inherent impressions, to prospectively solve problems. The packaging being beyond the routine is able to catch the attention of consumers in a second. Compared with spending a lot of time, energy and money on R&D and educating consumers to accept a new product concept, this kind of packaging may more efficiently help brands quickly win the shelf competition against similar products.

Break the routine to solve problems

LemonBox | LemonTech Inc

Source: Marking Awards official website





Unlike traditional bottled and canned health products, LemonBox's packaging has fully taken into account the daily demands of the users. Thirty individual vitamin packs in each box makes it more convenient for busy users, especially when they frequently travel around. Besides, a calendar area on the box may help the users to plan and stick to their vitamins’ schedule. This unique packaging of individual vitamin packs is more suitable for the fast-paced life of modern people, making it easier to follow a healthier lifestyle.

Functionality: design shall be user-friendly and increase user's demand

Action always has meaning. Insight is one of the key sources of design thinking. Helping people clearly figure out the potential demands they didn’t even realize having is the challenge faced by design experts.

Seeking design ideas that can be recognized by the customers is far beyond a simple artistic activity. It requires the designer to understand the consumer's psychology, to look for unique connections, and present ideas in a form that the customers can intuitively understand. This is the meaning of a commercially suitable design idea. A good-looking package is able to attract the attention of the customers at first sight and arouse their feelings.

Figure out and offer what consumers want

Smart Dispenser for Milk Powder | Shanghai JND Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Source: Marking Awards official website





The process of making baby milk can be very troublesome for novice parents. The air will go inside the can every time milk is prepared which will cause a loss of powder nutrition and active ingredients. JND Packaging has launched the dosing control system without scooping based on a very deep understanding of customer needs. The smart dispenser brings the most convenient, hygienic, flexible, safe and high-tech features to the market: it enables for the amount of milk powder to be customized, the powders being isolated from the outside environment outside and thus remaining always fresh, etc.

Perceive the imperceptible









Nissin's Cat-cover Cup Noodle

Source: Website of Nissin





A successful packaging design should be able to satisfy the customers' demands by successfully fulfilling its role but also by its appearance. Cat-cover Cup Noodle is an environment-friendly package design launched by Nissin. The original single-opening cup cover was changed to a double-opening one having the shape of cat ears. The double-ear design makes the stress more evenly distributed when opening. Furthermore, by pressing both ears, you can close the instant noodles cover more tightly. In this way, the transparent adhesive used in the original design was removed, which is expected to save 33 tons of plastics every year. Besides, now you can get a furry friend with you when opening a noodles cup. You may also get the chance to meet a Tibetan fox (6% probability of Tibetan fox), will you be the lucky one?

Commercial value: packaging design shall be part of the brand strategy

Ultimately, the packaging is part of the product. The positioning, target customer base, R&D, pricing, packaging, sales, marketing and etc. of a product should not be regarded as separated components, but as a whole. If any part of the strategy deviates from the top-level design, it may have an impact on the overall brand image.





In the specific market environment, the main function of the packaging is to allow consumers to understand the goods correctly, efficiently and quickly. Packaging design directly attracts consumers through its own visual language. Although everyone knows that packaging can add value to the product, it may be difficult for you to imagine how much value a good packaging design can bring to the product, unless you experience it personally.

Packaging can add value to the brand

The original packaging of "Liu Fang Ling" Pickled Radish

Source: Pufine





Liu Fangling Soaked Radish Series Packaging | Wuhan Pufine Advertising Co., Ltd.

Source: Marking Awards official website





Inspired by the story of Liu Fangling Pickled Radish, Pufine Design hopes that this new packaging is able to convey the story of this family. Pufine depicts a young mother planting, picking radishes and playing with small animals together with her daughter in the field through a set of illustrations, to translate as the harmonious coexistence between human and nature and bring forward the brand concept of "Yamada Guardian".





The package modification of these dried radishes has successfully increased its sales. Packaging design shows the characteristics of the product and its story, thereby helping the annual sales of the product to increase from several million to more than 20 million a year. Achieve a balance between "good-looking" and "good-selling".

Packaging may help with the rise of a best-seller

Classic Ramen series of Lamianshuo

Source: Lamianshuo





Good-looking package has become an indispensable part of any best-selling products. Only by making good use of various tools, you can make the product more desirable to the consumers.





The targeted customers of Lamianshuo (Ramen Talks) are people who are always busy but always seek for high-standard life quality. What the customers need is a rich flavor of life and home cooking, and the taste of a warmth and convivial dinner to be enjoyed by single busy person. The design team took the food materials of the product as the prototype, and used charcoal pens to sketch the appearance of the product with a simple but realistic design style.



Sustainability: design shall serve the entire society

In 2020, China made a statement at the United Nations General Assembly that China would reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Later, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment issued the [Opinions on Further Strengthening the Control of Plastic Pollution]. In January 2021, the "plastic bag ban" was officially issued and enforced.





Under this reform driven by the need of sustainability and the associated constraints, continuously ensuring great user experience and functional design could be a challenge to many food and beverage enterprises. For relevant enterprises, instead of passively accepting the general trend, it is better to take the initiative to actively embrace changes and explore solutions in advance. Sustainable packaging, whether as a global trend or a national policy, has become an inevitable apect to be considered in the future.

Environmental protection is as important as economy

Yunnan Peak Coffee Paper-Plastic Packaging | Shanghai Young Sun Printing Co., Ltd.

Source: Marking Awards official website





Packaging designers play a key role in dealing with the challenge of sustainable packaging. This mooncake and coffee gift box uses bagasse as its raw material, a natural and environmental-friendly content. The surface of the package is smooth through the use of wet pressing technology. It also only uses hot stamping processes to imprint any graphic and text.





Opening the cover, the upper lining can be filled with mooncakes. The lower layer can be filled with coffee bean products. Coffee grounds can then be used as fertilizer for plants so you can mix the remaining coffee grounds with soil, remove the middle part of the vent hole and grow some small plants such as bonsai.

Packaging carries social responsibility

00:00 | inDare Design Strategy Limited

Source: Marking Awards official website





As environmental issues are becoming more urgent, designers hope to design a package that can encourage people to think deeply about environmental issues. These three product models refer to three environmental disasters: glacier melting, forest fire and virus pandemic. The text and date on the ice cream stick provide information about the current environment status, reminding users of the importance of protecting the Earth. The design generates a positive action about the negative impact of environmental changes, contributing to saving the environment.









Design, communication, foresight, functionality, commercial value and sustainability are the six aspects from which the jury panel will evaluate the entries. For Marking Awards 2022, we solicit excellent works from international food and beverage brands, design agencies, advertising companies and packaging suppliers, to jointly explore a variety of possibilities for packaging design to thrive in the food and beverage industry!





For more details, please visit MA website (www.markingawards.com). Marking Awards 2022 Global Food & Beverage Packaging Design Competition is now open, and we look forward to your creative entries!



About Marking Awards

Initiated by FBIF in 2016, Marking Awards (MA) is a food and beverage packaging design competition based in Shanghai.





We are committed to provide the most diverse interpretation and the fairest evaluation for food packaging design. Over the past six years, we have gotten WPO's attention, introduced brands and design agencies over 150 times, and spared no efforts to promote the interaction between food and design. Marking Awards 2022 is now officially open. We solicit international food and beverage packaging design works from November 1, 2021 to March 15, 2022!





At an industry forum platform where F&B brands gather, MA was born to uncover and encourage brilliant F&B packaging design, promote communication between local and global design communities, and facilitate business between F&B brands and design agencies. In doing so, we aim to speed up F&B brands’ packaging innovation, enhance functionality of packages, and improve aesthetics of the industry, eventually establishing a creative packaging design ecosystem.















Highlights of MA 2022

MA Gallery Exhibition Stand (Limited quantity, until stock up)

Those who sign up with 7 entries or more may apply for a limited free-of-charge Exhibition Stand in the MA Gallery of Foodshow, to get more exposure and promotion for their entries. Display how your design looks in physical form at F&B innovation exihibition: FoodShow-MA Gallery Show Area and interact with exhibitors. More than 12,000 individuals joined us in FBIF2021, among which most are middle and high-level company executives. Food Show 2021 attracts over 370 exhibitors, 260+ingredient, OEM and brands, 40+ packaging companies, 30+ marketing design agencies, as well as equipment and supply chain, which covers the entire food and beverage industry category and business process. The average annual participant number growth rate is over 60%. According to the most conservative estimate, there will be 21,000 F&B industry participant in FBIF2022.





Drive business value with design

Currently, half of the resident juries are senior executives from the food packaging design departments of PepsiCo, Nestle, Mars, Wrigley and other top-100 companies in the world. The other half are founders and directors of international front-line design institutions such as JKR, BETC, LPK, Prompt Design, and Backbone Branding.

This year, more F&B brand representatives who have great expertise in Marketing and Sales, Visual Design and Packaging department will be included in our jury panel.

A new panel composed of packaging companies will be established, The experts from the packaging production company are invited to evaluate the best way to implement a design packaging and to estimate the production cost, the ease of production, and its sustainability.









diverse social media exposure

This MA event is linked with the FoodTalks website under FBIF. From November 2021 to April 2022, the excellent entries registered in the early stage may be invited by journalists of the food and clothing column for a special interview! The nominated institutions will have official tweets and online exposure by cooperative media!





Download the previous media packages of Marking Awards: https://share.weiyun.com/BRONADwF.









How to apply