DESTACO is pleased to announce that it has completed quality enhancements for three models within its 800 Series Manual Clamp product family. These updates are in line with DESTACO’s commitment to continuously review and identify ways to improve the capabilities of its products, with an ultimate goal of achieving the highest level of innovative performance for each and every component.

“Our customers and their needs drive us to stay on the cutting edge of product enhancement and performance,” said Russell Toney, President of DESTACO. “These updates to the 800 Series Manual Clamp product line illustrate how we are constantly listening to our customers’ needs and always striving to satisfy them.”

Receiving the most extensive quality enhancements is the Model 802-U Manual Clamp. The updates include an upgraded air cylinder that ensures the clamp’s exerting force is less than the maximum holding capacity when operated at normal pressure, which extends service life; new composite bearings on the trunnion mount and cylinder pivot point that eliminate metal-to-metal contact while requiring no lubrication; and a redesigned clevis bolt, along with increased rivet and pre-stop diameters that increase longevity.

Two other 800 Series Manual Clamps have also been updated: