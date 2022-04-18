MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGA), the largest and fastest growing privately held toy company in the U.S., today announced that in April the company will begin to produce their globally recognized and highly popular L.O.L. Surprise!™ iconic spherical packaging using sustainable materials, like bamboo, wood, sugar cane and other natural materials, in place of plastic. The new spheres are compostable and do not include plastic wrapping. Launching with the first of these sustainable spheres is the all new L.O.L. Surprise!™ Earth Love™, just in time for Earth Day, featuring two new characters, Earthy B.B. and Grow Grrrl. These new dolls come with gardening accessories and can be found exclusively at Walmart.

By Fall 2022, the company plans to transition about 65 percent of their L.O.L. Surprise! plastic balls to the new sustainable packaging at all retailers globally, while still providing the unique and thrilling unboxing activity loved by kids around the globe. As a result of this packaging update, it is estimated that about 45 million L.O.L. Surprise! toys will be produced with sustainable packaging, representing at least three metric tons of plastic eliminated from the toy line in 2022 alone. In addition, the launch of L.O.L. Surprise! Earth Love toys and the new packaging hopes to spark important conversations about the environment and sustainability with families around the globe.

In 2019, MGA committed to two important sustainability goals to reduce their carbon footprint: To achieve and maintain 95 percent recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified content in the paper and wood fiber used in our products and packaging; and to achieve 100 percent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in our products and packaging by 2025. While the company has taken a variety of steps toward these goals over the last two years, the launch of sustainable packaging for its top-selling L.O.L. Surprise! line is the most recent and impactful to date.

"MGA is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives, and we are proud to take this monumental step with our new L.O.L. Surprise! Earth Love toys, with many more to come," said MGA Entertainment Founder and CEO, Isaac Larian. "In 2019, we made a commitment to work toward making our toys more sustainable by 2025 and with this launch today, we are taking a big step toward this promise, hoping to set an important precedent within the toy industry that directly affects our future leaders."

To address the current plastic spheres, MGA will continue its partnership with TerraCycle, a global leader in recycling complex material, to accept and recycle any plastic L.O.L. packaging, making it easy for fans and families to collect and recycle their packaging. Parents can visit TerraCycle.com for details.