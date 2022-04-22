Rohrer Corporation, a leading retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, is ramping up sustainability efforts with the debut of two new eco-friendly packaging solutions – its All-Paper Blister and ecoCombo® sustainable packaging.

"Statistics in Rohrer's 2021 Sustainable Packaging Study conducted with Hanover Research indicate that 83 percent of companies are interested in more sustainable packaging options," said Steve Wirrig, president and CEO of Rohrer Corporation. "As a result of this study, Rohrer is stepping up sustainability efforts with the introduction of two new eco-friendly packaging options – our All-Paper Blister and ecoCombo packages."

Rohrer's All-Paper Blister is an innovative packaging solution made entirely of paper. It helps brands advance their sustainability efforts and streamline the packaging process by:

Offering a variety of recycled or Sustainable Forestry Initiative SFI certified paperboard for its construction

SFI certified paperboard for its construction Delivering superior printing and decorating on a variety of substrates, including our Process+ seven-color processing

Providing brands with additional marketing and design space on the all-paper packaging

Running the All-Paper Blister in Rohrer's industry-leading ezCombo program to expedite package production times

Offering the lowest, most flexible combo quantities in the market (i.e., 5,000 to 100,000).

As the industry's first post-consumer recycled (PCR) combination-run packaging program, Rohrer's ecoCombo® packaging is another eco-friendly option for brands. It incorporates sustainable materials in its construction while optimizing packaging production:

Blister cards and inserts are made using paperboard comprised of post-consumer waste (65% PCW)

SFI ® certified paperboard is available

certified paperboard is available Thermoformed blisters are created using post-consumer recycled PET (50% PCR)

Runs on your current production lines with existing heat-sealing equipment

It can be ordered in convenient combo quantities (i.e., 5,000 to 100,000)

Fast, flexible, streamlined and sustainable.

"The theme of Earth Day 2022 is Invest in Our Planet," said Carmine Lombardi, senior vice president of Rohrer Corporation. "Rohrer is 'investing in our planet' by donating to OneTreePlanted.org for each All-Paper Blister or ecoCombo order fulfilled. Our goal with this campaign is far-reaching: to accelerate sustainability efforts for our company and our partners, to help the environment, and to advance reforestation efforts around the globe."