Toppan has developed “GL-ME-RC,” a new grade that provides high-barrier performance combined with light-shielding. Expanding the scope of applications for GL BARRIER films, GL-ME-RC is available for markets in Japan and overseas from April.

GL-ME-RC takes advantage of GL BARRIER vapor deposition and coating technologies and demonstrates outstanding flex-resistant barrier performance, which has been challenging to achieve with conventional aluminum vapor-deposited films. It can therefore be used for the packages of pharmaceutical goods and food that require high-barrier performance, light-shielding, and flexibility, something which until now has necessitated the use of aluminum foil.

With growing global momentum behind consideration for the environment and resource saving, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), attention is focused on reducing the environmental impact of packaging. Sustainability efforts are now essential, and packaging is required to preserve content and extend shelf lives while also lowering impact on the environment by, for example, reducing CO2 emissions or enhancing recyclability. In 1986 Toppan developed GL BARRIER, a barrier film with the potential to address social issues such as the need to reduce food loss and save resources. Offering world-class barrier performance and an extensive lineup for varied purposes, GL BARRIER is today recognized for its eco-friendliness and contribution to resource saving and enjoys a leading share of the global market for transparent vapor-deposited barrier films.

The development of GL-ME-RC, providing high-barrier performance and light-shielding, enables GL BARRIER to be used for the packaging of pharmaceutical goods and foods that need to be protected from light to preserve content quality. Toppan has leveraged its proprietary vapor deposition technologies and applied special coating techniques to enhance GL-ME-RC’s light-shielding and flex resistance, meaning that it can be used as an alternative to aluminum foil for this purpose.