Real time remote assembly tool management : Managers can monitor driver operations from anywhere in their facility, configure assembly jobs, collect batch results and set up user profiles with varying permission levels.

Remote connection to assembly operation: With the EA-SC100’s remote connection and cloud connectivity, managers can remotely monitor application status, productivity, and precision of all connected tools in their facility. They can also collect all fastener information and store the data in one centralized location.

“Our new system, the EA-SC100, changes the way that assembly operations are monitored and managed from an enterprise level,” said Michael DeChambeau, Sumake North America’s President. “The ability to set up tools, view real time results and collect data for all drivers in a facility gives managers the ultimate control needed to increase efficiency and deliver the highest quality fastening results.”

To learn more about the EA-SC100, visit Sumake North America’s website:

https://sumakenorthamerica.com/product/the-ea-sc100-tool-management-system/.