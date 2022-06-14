WSAW-TV reports firefighters were called to Festive Foods, 7811 County D, in the Portage County town of Belmont, around 9 a.m.

Waupaca firefighters say employees were tried to put out a small fire in an air compressor area. They thought they had extinguished it, but it spread to the roof and a newer part of the building. It quickly got out of control.

Company owner and president Mike Holmgren says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured.

Holmgren says the plant will be rebuilt.

About 150 people work at Festive Foods. According to its website, Festive Foods makes frozen pizzas and appetizers.





