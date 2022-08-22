The large fire started at the DalDen Corporation plant in Dallas around 1:30 p.m., on August 17 authorities said.

DalDen Corporation in Dallas, Texas provides bottle filling, chemical blending services, private label, formulating services, hazmat chemical filling, hazmat consultation, nail polish filling, labeling, coding, among other services.

Police and fire departments urged people to stay away from the area saying in a tweet the facility “did house certain chemicals.”

No injuries were reported, however, “several streets were evacuated as a precaution,” DPS said in a statement.

Later that evening, residents who had evacuated could return to their homes.