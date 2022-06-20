Description:

This recall involves the Walgreens brand acetaminophen product. The red and white label states Walgreens, Easy Open for Adults, Pain Reliever, Acetaminophen, 500 mg, Fever Reducer, Extra Strength, 150 caplets. The bottle has a red continuous thread gear closure. UPC number 311917218090 and Lot numbers P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 (each with expiration date Nov-2022) and P2200050 (with expiration date Jan-2023) are included in this recall. The UPC number, lot numbers and expiration date are printed near the drug facts panel on the label on the back of the bottle.

The bottles under the Walgreens recall are: