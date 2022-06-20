The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens for not meeting standards for child resistance. The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.
The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 137,300
Recall Details
This recall involves the Walgreens brand acetaminophen product. The red and white label states Walgreens, Easy Open for Adults, Pain Reliever, Acetaminophen, 500 mg, Fever Reducer, Extra Strength, 150 caplets. The bottle has a red continuous thread gear closure. UPC number 311917218090 and Lot numbers P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 (each with expiration date Nov-2022) and P2200050 (with expiration date Jan-2023) are included in this recall. The UPC number, lot numbers and expiration date are printed near the drug facts panel on the label on the back of the bottle.
The bottles under the Walgreens recall are:
- 150-count Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, UPC 311917218090
- 300-count Aspirin, UPC 0004126001295
- 15-count Ibuprofen, UPC 0004126001298
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Aurohealth for information on how to return the product at your nearest Walgreens store to receive a full refund.
None reported
Aurohealth LLC, of East Windsor, New Jersey