Made from renewable resources, the new wrap is perfect for foodservice operators offering carryout and delivery.

Eco-Products introduced a new compostable wrap that is ideal for swaddling sandwiches, snacks and more.

The new grease- and moisture-resistant wrap is made from wax paper, is ASTM D6868 compliant and is certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) as compostable in commercial facilities. It conveniently works as a basket liner, food wrap, or as a scale or pick-up sheet.

Jointly developed with Eco-Products’ parent company, Novolex, the new wrap works with both hot and cold snacks and sandwiches and features Eco-Products and BPI logos, assuring customers that the product is made from sustainable materials and can be to put into the compost bin after use.



