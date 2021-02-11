Beauty and wellness product producer Nu Skin announced that it is using sugarcane-based Eco-Pac sustainable packaging, reportedly the first in the beauty industry to do so. The Epoch line, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is a 13-piece collection featuring products for body, skin, hair and baby. The new packaging for Epoch aims to reduce carbon emissions and plastic use.

The company says that Epoch's new Eco-Pac packaging is making a mark in the beauty industry as well as on the environment since it is the first to use the Eco-Pac design. Eco-Pac is constructed of 100% Bio-pe (a bio-based plastic resin derived from sugarcane), using a reported 83% less carbon emissions and an average of 10% less plastic per product.

The lightweight packaging, which recently won a Spark award for its innovation in sustainability, does not include any fossil-fuel-based ingredients and features a mono-layer structure for recycling ease. Each product also features new and noteworthy artwork linking the history of the ingredients to the people and cultures from which the ethnobotanical wisdom originated.

"At Nu Skin, we have been committed to creating tremendous, mindful skincare since day one," says Ryan Napierski, president. "Our Epoch brand is no different — we have always used ingredients from indigenous cultures to create each product, and now we're thrilled to offer packaging that does better for our environment and further pays tribute to local communities. The new Eco-Pac packaging is part of Nu Skin's pledge to make all of our packaging recycled, recyclable, reusable, reduced or renewable by 2030."

The new Epoch packaging will be available per product on a rolling basis in each market beginning next month. Epoch products range in price from $14 to 40.

Visit www.nuskin.com for more information.