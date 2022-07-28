Aptar Food + Beverage, a global leader in consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in drinktec, the world’s leading trade fair for the beverage and liquid food industry, which will take place from September 12-16 at Messe München, Germany. The company will showcase its latest closure solutions for dispensing beverages and other liquid products, from pouring to squeezing solutions, as well as new tethered closures in compliance with the upcoming European directive regulation for single-use plastics. We will also feature an innovative approach to the future of smart beverage containers that demonstrates Aptar’s heritage of innovation and dedication to improving the performance and sustainability of beverage packaging, driving more adoption of recyclability and reusability. A planned unveiling of Aptar’s recently launched Food + Beverage new brand identity, “Create, Collaborate, Innovate,” is one more way for Aptar Food + Beverage to demonstrate the company’s passion and commitment to helping companies achieve their bold environmental targets while striving to create a more circular economy and make a positive impact in the life of consumers around the world.

“We are looking forward to participating in drinktec 2022 and promoting multiple breakthrough solutions including Rocket, the next generation sport cap, our full line of closures for beverages, as well as a sneak peek at some prototypes that are set to create new ways of handling and protecting products,” said Arthur Lenoir, Product Marketing Director EMEA – Food + Beverage at Aptar. “We’re delighted to be able to get together again in person at this important industry event. Aptar Food + Beverage is an industry leader in innovation, well known for helping customers revolutionize their packaging with superior performance, convenience, and safety, but we can’t talk about innovation without sustainability, which will be a focus for us at the show.” Aptar will demonstrate its commitment to sustainability by showing new innovations such as tethering, linerless, and recyclable valve solutions; certifications such as ISCC+, partnerships with PureCycle, REBO, MIWA, and others; and active collaboration with key organizations such as RecyClass, WRAP, APR, and WBCSD. “Designing for sustainability, incorporating more recyclable and reusable products, and reducing the use of conventional, fossil-based, resins are important parts of our strategy,” added Lenoir.

Rocket to the Future of Tethered Solutions

At the show, Aptar will feature its next-generation Rocket sports cap, a tethered solution that redefines the standard for non-detachable, tamper-evident visibility, featuring a wide opening angle for drinking comfort. Rocket is fully compliant with the upcoming European directive regarding tethered closures for single-use plastics scheduled to take effect in mid-2024.

SimpliCycle Recyclable Valve – Sustainability and High-Performance

As the industry leader in providing flow control dispensing solutions for more than 25 years, Aptar’s SimpliCycle recyclable valve is driving sustainability to the forefront of packaging innovation. Made from a low-density material, the valve floats in the recycling tanks, allowing it to be easily separated from the PET stream, and then recycled right along with the PP/PE stream. When assembled into an Aptar closure, the SimpliCycle TPE valve provides a fully recyclable and high-performance solution for use with PET, PE, or PP containers. SimpliCycle was recently honored to be awarded the best CSR/Sustainability initiative in 2021 by World Food Innovation Awards and in 2022 received the prestigious 2022 WorldStar Global Packaging Award for packaging innovation.

Breakthrough Concepts & New Solutions

Aptar Food + Beverage will also showcase new concepts for pouring liquid beverages, including a prototype of the new Blue EVO Cap, as well as solutions for dispensing beverages in an inverted pouch format. “As a leader in dispensing solutions, Aptar is committed to improving the overall recyclability of plastic packaging and is dedicated to helping brands achieve their bold environmental goals with high-performance solutions while making a positive impact in the lives of consumers and on our planet,” Lenoir noted. “Visitors to our stand at drinktec will see this approach reflected in the products and concepts we will feature at the show.”

Looking Ahead to the Future of Smart Drinkware

Lenoir also reports that as part of its dedication to partnering, the company joined forces with REBO, contributing its expertise in flip-top closures, sustainability and innovation to the partnership. REBO manufactured the first smart water bottle that is not only reusable but also features a hydration tracker to help users optimize performance and track their water intake via a linked smartphone app, as well as a light on the bottle, designed to help consumers increase water consumption by reminding them to drink. “We will be showing the REBO smart water bottle at the show,” Lenoir said, “as a demonstration not only of the future of reusable beverage solutions but also to reflect our initiative and commitment to work with a broad range of brands and manufacturers to improve the industry’s sustainability position. This also demonstrates our expertise in leading projects that promote cross-pollination with other Aptar segments, as well as with external partners. We see these two approaches, recyclability, and reusability, going hand-in-hand in the future, depending on what the brands and consumers are looking for, and we are excited to partner with brands so that, together, we can create a much more sustainable future for all.”

During drinktec, visitors to the Aptar stand will have an opportunity to participate in a daily drawing to receive a REBO smart water bottle.

Aptar will be located at Hall C5 Stand 308 during the show. For more information about Aptar products and solutions for the beverage and other industries, visit www.Aptar.com/food-beverage/.