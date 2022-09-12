UNITED CAPS, an international manufacturer of caps and closures, today reported that it will be unveiling a wide range of brand-new innovative and sustainable caps and closures at drinktec, scheduled for 12 to 16 of September at Messe München, Germany. UNITED CAPS will be located on Stand C5.403 at the show. UNITED CAPS’ full line of tethered closure line will be on display, along with some breakthrough solutions that will change the way you think about caps and closures.

“We are pleased to be showing both standard and bespoke solutions at drinktec,” said CEO Benoit Henckes, “as well as unveiling an exciting collaboration between UNITED CAPS and Mimica, a breakthrough solution positioned to change the way brands, retailers and consumers think about and determine food freshness, reducing food waste which has a significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions. After visiting our stand at the show, we guarantee you will leave with new ideas about how the right caps and closures can dramatically change performance, sustainability and safety for food & beverage products.”

A New Approach to Monitoring Food & Beverage Freshness

A key highlight on the UNITED CAPS drinktec stand is our co-development with Mimica of the breakthrough Mimica TOUCHCAP. This unique, innovative closure is a breakthrough in dynamic freshness food labels, creating accessible, affordable freshness indicators for all types of beverages. The goal is to reduce food waste and increase consumer loyalty. Mimica TOUCHCAP stands to be one of the most important developments on display at drinktec, and you will not want to miss it.

A briefing with UNITED CAPS Innovation Manager Benedict Reimann is scheduled for 13 September 2022 at 12:00 in the Inspiration Hub, Hall A3.

Tethered Closures Fit for a King

UNITED CAPS will be showcasing its portfolio of BORN READY tethered closures for a wide range of applications and neck sizes. These innovative closures feature next-level tether engineering that enhances the drinking experience and super-intuitive designs to maximise compliance with the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive while minimising disruption to the production line. Versions of these closures manufactured with conventional materials will be shown, along with versions of the same closures made from ISCC+ certified materials that perform with the exact same characteristics as traditional closures, giving brands the ultimate flexibility.

Bespoke Closures also Showcased at drinktec

UNITED CAPS has a proud history of being a strong partner and often talks about being BETTER UNITED. It is a notion that has two facets –the concept of delivering better products and best-in-class solutions but also demonstrating that UNITED CAPS recognises excellence as a team game, including both internal and customer resources. This has resulted in more than 50% of UNITED CAPS’ business in the bespoke sector where brands work with the company to meet specific performance and differentiation needs. As a result of these joint R&D projects, UNITED CAPS has mastered difficult techniques like bi-injection, embossing, even fully metallic IML labels and digital label printing. Bespoke closures will be displayed on the drinktec booth, including Pure-TwistFlip, a bespoke product developed for Elopak.

UNITED CAPS will also be unveiling the brand-new 2022 update to its Sustainability Report detailing progress towards Net Zero.