Alani Nu, the better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, launched a new beverage category within its portfolio today – Alani Coffee. This new, ready-to-drink line offers 10 grams of protein and natural caffeine derived from coffee beans, with only 90 calories per 12 oz. bottle.

"Expanding into the coffee category has been a dream for us. As a highly requested product for so long, we have taken every step possible to curate the best-tasting flavors," said founder, Katy Hearn. "We are excited to share this new line with our Alani community."

Alani Coffee is gluten-free, high in calcium, low in fat and cholesterol, and sweetened with only 6 grams of sugar. A perfect blend of cold-brewed coffee and cream, Alani Coffee comes in four flavors including cappuccino, vanilla, maple donut and mocha, each sold in a 12-pack case.