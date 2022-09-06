Consumers can begin the day with Dunkin' Box O' Joe, and end it with Box O' Beer. For the fifth season, Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin' are returning with beverages for adult beer and coffee lovers alike with the Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer mix pack*. Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale is hitting shelves again, but with a new recipe to spice things up. It is joined by three new beers, all made with Dunkin' coffee: Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew Coffee Porter, Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut Blonde Stout and Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale.

"This year marks our fifth year as partners with Dunkin', and it is such a treat every year to see brand fans get excited over which Dunkin' products we'll be introducing in our beers next," said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder. "We can't wait to kick off the fall season with our New England neighbor again and raise a toast to another great year of Harpoon Dunkin' beers."

Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin will be available on draft at the brewery and sold in bottled 6-packs as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer mix pack, which features three cans of each seasonal beer flavor. These limited releases will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold beginning in September.

To find the new Harpoon x Dunkin' beers near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder.

*Harpoon Dunkin' IPA Donuts may contain trace amounts of alcohol. Must be 21+ to purchase.