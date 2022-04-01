For the first time, consumers can crack open a crisp, ice-cold beer to pair with any of Long John Silver's classic menu items. Swashbockler, the national seafood company's first beverage alcohol refreshment, is a malty bock beer brewed with their signature malt vinegar to celebrate the end of Lenten season.

The origins of bock beer, and its significance to the Lenten season, date back to the Middle Ages when 17th century German monks engaged in fasts for the whole 40 days of Lent. No boiled crawfish, eggs, fruits, vegetables - they ate nothing. But how did they survive? By imbibing large quantities of a filling, calorie-rich beer that became known as bock beer.

The German-style Helles bock beverage, with a 6.5% ABV, has notes of fresh bread, mild honey, and a hint of lemon rounded out with a slight flavor of Long John Silver's malt vinegar. It serves as the perfect companion to wash down your crispy, crunchy, and fresh seafood dish without overpowering the meal. A sip of Swashbockler and a bite of sizzling shrimp will leave your tastebuds wanting more.

To celebrate this history, Long John Silver's has partnered with Louisville brewery Shippingport Brewing Company in the creation of this Lenten beer.

"The crew at Shippingport Brewing Company represented the perfect opportunity to work with a local independent company to create a unique product for our guests to enjoy this Lenten season," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president, marketing and innovation of Long John Silver's.

"When this idea was brought to our team, we jumped at the opportunity to give back to our community," said Amelia Pillow, founder of Shippingport Brewing Company. "When opening this business in 2021, my goal was to grow interest in the area, creating a space where people could swing by for a beer and engage with their peers right in their backyard. Adding Swashbockler to our inventory further drives that goal of supporting and promoting Louisville-based businesses."