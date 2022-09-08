Glenroy Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company, and Nature Nate’s Honey Co. (Nate’s), the number-one U.S. branded honey company, have partnered to impact the lives of customers with the innovative, sustainable, and squeezable technology of the premade STANDCAP Pouch.

Focused on providing the highest quality product, it was a natural fit for Nate’s to partner with Glenroy on a sustainable packaging format. With high standards for both quality and sustainability, Glenroy and Nate’s have partnered to impact the lives of customers. “It’s our role to bring innovation to the honey shelf and kitchens across the country – whether that’s in taste, purity, testing, or packaging,” Nathan Sheets, founder and CEO of Nate’s said. “Our inverted pouches are unique to the market and allow our customers to enjoy our honey with every easy squeeze.”

The premade STANDCAP Pouch from Glenroy provides a solution to a world full of rigid plastic bottles. This innovative, squeezable, honey packaging provides a gravity-fed, no-drip, sustainable solution for Nate’s 100% pure, raw, and unfiltered honey. Compared to production of traditional honey bottles, production of the premade STANDCAP Pouches uses approximately 60% less plastic, consumes approximately 71% less water, produces approximately 50% less CO2 emissions, uses approximately 44% less fossil fuel during transportation, and contributes approximately 20% less landfill waste (even when factoring in plastic recycling rates). To learn more about the Life Cycle Assessment of the premade STANDCAP Pouch versus Rigid Honey Packaging, visit https://www.flexpack.org/glenroy-case-studies.

Since its squeeze pouch debut, Nate’s has experienced a steady increase in pouch sales from Amazon. Honey fans rave about Nate’s in the premade STANDCAP Pouch. One Amazon reviewer said, “This is the best honey I've ever tasted, and now it's in more sustainable packaging! The new pouches not only reduce plastic, but also have a convenient design that allows the honey to flow down and always be ready to dispense down to the last drop. It's so much more efficient than the standard bottles.” Becca May, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nate’s said, “It’s exciting to see our customers migrate to the new pouch format and introduce our high-quality products to new customers who are entering the honey category with interest in our more sustainable packaging.” The premade STANDCAP Pouch also creates new usage across generations. People of all ages can interact with the pouch because it is easy to use.

Additionally, the sales success of their honey in the premade STANDCAP Pouch on Amazon has enabled Nate’s to secure an increase in shelf space at retail stores. The addition of 1 incremental shelf space at Kroger-branded stores and 2 new shelf spaces at Walmart will allow Nate’s to bring their 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered honey directly to their consumers in an environmentally friendly package. Not only will this help consumers enjoy every last drop of Nate’s honey, but they can feel confident that they are enabling lower carbon footprints, one pouch at a time.