BRCGS is among the most respected standards in the food industry, and AA is the highest grade that can be awarded for an announced audit.

Frances Busby, managing director of KM Packaging, said, "We have strong values of trust, ownership, passion, and innovation, and we measure ourselves against high standards.

“The BRCGS system is built into our methodology to ensure consistency and safety at every stage.

"We are delighted to gain the BRCGS AA award, which reflects our team's quality, professionalism, and commitment."