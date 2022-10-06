StarKist Co. has announced its newest innovation: StarKist Smart Bowls. New StarKist Smart Bowls feature perfectly seasoned grains and hearty vegetables with wild - caught tuna, all in a convenient, single-serve pouch. Smart Bowls are available in four delicious flavor varieties, including Latin Citrus, Spicy Pepper, Tomato Basil, and Zesty Lemon.

"Smart Bowls introduction was inspired by the popularity of grain bowls- today's health-conscious consumers are looking for more convenient options that include lean proteins, vegetables, and grains," said Tom Aslin, vice president of marketing & innovation at StarKist. "StarKist is delivering by combining its wild-caught tuna with grains, such as quinoa and barley, as well as hearty vegetables, like beans and corn, which are fully cooked and ready to eat straight from the pouch. The launch of StarKist Smart Bowls is another example of how StarKist is continuing to expand beyond its well-known tuna product line to become a convenient healthy protein company."

StarKist Smart Bowls are fully cooked and can be enjoyed directly from the pouch, or placed on a bed of greens or other vegetables for a more filling meal. They were created to be enjoyed as part of a light lunch, satisfying snack, or delicious addition to dinner. Each single-serve Smart Bowls pouch has 10g+ of protein and 180 calories or less.

"StarKist is the leading brand of tuna in the U.S. and has been the innovator in launching pouches and flavors into the category. StarKist Smart Bowls is the next step in that evolution," said Aslin. "Smart Bowls will build on the success that we have had with the StarKist Creations line of tuna, salmon, and chicken pouch products that deliver on the flavor and convenience that consumers love and trust."

StarKist Smart Bowls will retail for approximately $1.25 per pouch and can be found in the Pouch/Canned Tuna section at many grocery retailers nationwide, including Amazon.com.