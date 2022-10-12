Welcome back to Packaging Strategies’ new series with PMMI on the latest trends and issues facing the industry. This episode tackles issues with recruitment and retention—a continual challenge for manufacturers across packaging. PMMI’s experts share strategies and resources for employee onboarding and engagement that can make employers stand out in today’s labor market.
Participants:
Liz Normandy, Senior Manager, Communications, PMMI (Moderator)
Bryan Griffen, Senior Director, Industry Services, PMMI
Stephan Girard, Senior Director, Workforce Development, PMMI
View other videos from The Pack Edge video series
Report Abusive Comment