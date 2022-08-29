Welcome back to Packaging Strategies’ new series with PMMI on the latest trends and issues facing the industry. In our third episode, we discuss improving sustainability in the packaging industry, specifically the operational and material changes that can make a meaningful difference. Our experts also address the partnerships that are crucial to make sustainable packaging safe, effective and widely available.
Participants:
Liz Normandy, Senior Manager, Communications, PMMI (Moderator)
Jorge Izquierdo, VP, Market Development PMMI
Tom Egan, VP, Industry Services, PMMI