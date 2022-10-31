Jushi Holdings Inc. has debuted its newly formulated vegan and gluten-free Tasteology Fruit Chews in Massachusetts.

The company expects to roll out the new product line in Virginia, Ohio and Nevada in the first quarter of 2023.

Made with real fruit purées by Ponthier, and crafted by Matthew Peterson, Jushi’s director of manufacturing and Bravo’s Top Chef: Just Desserts finalist, along with Jushi’s product development team, Tasteology Fruit Chews are now available in three new varieties — Blood Orange Boost, Blueberry Calm and Passion Raspberry Balance — at Nature’s Remedy dispensaries in Tyngsborough and Millbury. They will continue to roll out to partner dispensaries in the coming months.

Containing no colorings, preservatives or artificial flavors, each package of Tasteology Fruit Chews includes 20 chews, each with 5 mg THC, unique terpene blends and minor cannabinoids for specific experiences. Tasteology Fruit Chews use pectin to deliver a consumption experience with more experience-focused terpenes. In addition, Jushi updated the brand’s packaging with tarot card-theme branding and sustainable pouches, which use less waste and preserve freshness better.

“Our Tasteology Fruit Chews are made with only the highest-quality ingredients like real fruit purées, contain no additives or preservatives and are vegan and gluten-free,” said Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “Derived from single-origin fruits and tested with the strictest of quality control measures, we believe our newly formulated chews have set a new standard for taste in the infused-cannabis fruit chew category.”

“Besides the incredible tastes and effects of our new fruit chews, these products mark an important evolution for the Tasteology brand in terms of creating a new captivating aesthetic that not only plays on tarot card and astrology-themed artwork, but also appeals to the curious sensibilities of our customers while simultaneously reducing waste,” added Andreas “Dre” Neuman, Jushi’s chief creative director.