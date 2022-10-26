Kaukauna, a brand of Chicago-based Bel Brands USA, is setting out to prove that no matter the occasion, "There's a Cheese for That." A top manufacturer of cheese balls, Kaukauna is unveiling modernized packaging as well as a new clean recipe for its iconic cheese balls and logs reformulated with premium aged cheese that delivers the same great taste fans love.

This creamy, spreadable Midwestern staple is now available in a convenient 6-ounce size to make it easier to sample and share multiple flavors as part of your favorite cheese board, paired perfectly with every fall and winter entertaining occasion.

The new formulas are made in Little Chute, Wis., and to fit the mood, Kaukauna suggests different cheeses for different occasions. Sitting on the porch with friends? Check out Rosé White Cheddar. The perfect pair for leaf peeping? Turn to Sharp Cheddar. And don't miss out on Port Wine while hanging around the bonfire under a cozy plaid blanket.

"For more than 100 years, Kaukauna has been a casual entertaining staple that friends and families everywhere can rely on," says Michael Averbook, brand manager of Kaukauna. "As a brand with deep Midwestern roots, we know fall is the perfect time for casual entertaining and are excited for our fans to pair our new clean recipes with their favorite fall occasions."

All season long, Kaukauna will be sharing easy entertaining inspiration through a new social-led brand campaign, "Shauna from Kaukauna." Shauna is a fictional super fan who lives and breathes cheese and embodies Midwestern charm. Fans can expect to laugh at the short-form Instagram skits brought to life by Taylor Wolfe (@thedailytay), who will give fans — especially those who are in a hot climate and missin' fall — a one-of-a-kind look at fall in the Midwest with Kaukauna.

Kaukauna's clean recipe is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial growth hormones and is non-GMO. Flavors include: Port Wine Cheese Ball & Log, Sharp Cheddar Cheese Ball & Log, Rosé White Cheddar Cheese Ball, Smoky Cheddar Cheese Ball, White Cheddar Cheese Ball, Double Sharp Cheese Log, and Sharp & Swiss Cheese Log.

Kaukauna cheese balls and logs are available at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger and Publix for a suggested retail price starting at $4.49.



