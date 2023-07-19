This July, Honey-Comb cereal, a classic Post cereal introduced in 1965, and Terry Crews, an actor and former American football player, are giving tweens the motivational boost they need to start the day with a new augmented reality (AR) experience.

Consumers can jump from the new Honey-Comb box (hitting shelves late this month) into the new AR experience via QR code. The code is clearly displayed on the back of the packaging, and once scanned with a smartphone camera, the AR experience includes fun activities and motivational videos from Terry, encouraging tweens to “Bee Big, Bee Kind and Bee Amazing.”

Honey-Comb Experiences include:

HoneyRun: An immersive gaming experience where users guide a hungry bear through a challenging obstacle course, collecting Honeycomb cereal pieces to earn bonus points and fuel up with drops of honey to keep the plane flying. The goal is to travel as far as possible before time runs out.

Big Bee Motivations: A motivational morning boost with Terry Crews, as he will surround users with multiple fun videos that will inspire and motivate them for the day ahead.

With the power of AR, tweens will be fully immersed in the world of Terry as he helps them get pumped up for the day, whether it's school or a morning activity.

To learn more about Honey-Comb, please visit https://www.honeycombcereal.com/.