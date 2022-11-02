As per the report by Global Market Insights Inc. “Worldwide food service packaging market was valued at over USD 118 billion in 2021 and will surpass a revenue collection of USD 186 billion by 2028 with an annual growth rate of 5% from 2022 to 2030.”

The food service packaging industry value will increase at a considerable pace as the processed food sector is seeing a notable expansion. The demand for processed and packaged foods is rapidly growing among the younger generation due to their hectic lifestyle, which leaves them with no time to prepare homemade meals.

The trend of takeaways and home deliveries has picked up significant pace, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As restaurants were closed when the outbreak was at its peak, people turned to online food delivery platforms. Hygienic packaging also took centerstage during this period.

In March 2021, nearly 47% of American citizens had used a food delivery application during the pandemic period. Moreover, 53% of respondents in a 2021 survey conducted by the U.S. National Restaurant Association stated that food deliveries and takeaways were an important part of their lifestyle. These factors have positively influenced the usage of food service packaging products to ensure a safer and more hygienic delivery of food.

Here is a detailed list of the global factors that will accelerate the product adoption:

Convenience Foods to Witness Robust Demand

Convenience foods are gaining notable popularity among the youth as they are easy to carry and do not require a lot of effort in preparation. The chain of convenience stores is also growing at a strong pace due to the increasing demand for these foods. Instant noodles, canned soups, frozen fruits & vegetables, and processed meats & cheeses are being consumed on a large scale across the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in bolstering the sales of these food items as they were premade, easily available, and cheaper. As per South Korea’s Rural Development Administration (RDA), the nation’s overall spending on processed or convenience food consumption rose by 18.4% throughout the COVID-19 outbreak period. Food service packaging items form a crucial part of these foods as they keep them warm & hygienic. They also facilitate easier and long-term storage.

Environmentally Conscious Customers Will Prefer Paperboard-based Food Packaging

The food packaging sector is constantly evolving to accommodate the unique preferences of their clients. Plastic and glass are some of the most preferred packaging materials for foods and drinks.

However, over the years, customers have become more aware of the harmful effects of disposing off single-use plastic and glass cups & cutlery in the environment. It has prompted them to look for food products that are packaged using sustainable raw materials, such as paperboard.

Since paperboard-based food packaging items are highly recyclable, they can be reused for a long time, thereby reducing wastage. Foods packed in paperboard prevent them from being crushed or dislodged, making them safe for long-distance transportation.

Several recent product launches are an indicator of the growing popularity of this packaging material. For example, in April 2021, California-based EcoTensil launched its AquaDot range of plastic-free paperboard cutlery in Europe as the region had announced its decision to ban single-use plastics.

Rigid Packaging Materials Gain Traction for Stability and Superior Protection

Rigid food packaging materials are important for products that possess a high risk of spillage during transportation. These materials provide greater stability and support to ready-to-eat food items, such as cereals, canned soups, and spirits.

Plastic is one of the most common materials used in rigid packaging as it offers protection from heat, prevents the growth of harmful microorganisms in foods, and avoids spillage. According to the UN, around 36% of all plastics manufactured are utilized for packaging, thereby witnessing widespread usage in the food packaging industry.

European Customers to Increase Their Preference for Green Food Packaging Materials

Europe is becoming an attractive market for foodservice packaging manufacturers as the demand for takeaways and food deliveries has skyrocketed in the region. The total number of food app installations touched around 170 million in Europe during the first nine months of 2021.

Also, a growing percentage of customers is willing to pay more for food deliveries that use sustainable packaging and come with eco-friendly cutlery. Companies are also catering to this demand by introducing innovative food packaging solutions.

For instance, in April 2022, U.K. packaging firm Mondi announced plans to launch a formable paper-based solution, called PerFORMing Monoloop, to store sliced foods, such as meats and cheeses. The company claims that the solution is highly recyclable, and that the paper tray consists of a barrier layer which can be removed so that all the contents can be thrown away in appropriate waste streams.

Sustainability is the future of food service packaging market as more companies across the world are growing environmentally conscious about the raw materials they use to pack food items. With constant innovations taking place to improve the reliability and performance of these products, the industry’s future looks quite promising. Emerging nations across Asia Pacific and Africa could be some of the fast growing markets for food service providers and online food delivery applications, indicating strong potential for packaging manufacturers.





Source: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/food-service-packaging-market



