Wild Tonic, a brand of Jun (made with honey instead of cane sugar, like traditional kombucha), is proud to debut a refreshed packaging. Launching before year end, the renewed design will be featured on the brand’s 12 oz. glass bottles and slim cans, promising magic and fun while being true to the soul of the brand. Wild Tonic’s energetic packaging entices consumers to try their beverage by offering traditional nonalcoholic Jun, Kombucha’s better-for-you counterpart, in eight flavors: Blueberry Basil, Raspberry Goji Rose, Lavender Love, Blackberry Mint, Mango Ginger, Chai Pear, Rosemary Lemon, and Tropical Turmeric. Each flavor is crafted with natural ingredients such as pomegranate, honeysuckle, cinnamon, and spice flora.

The design is a nod to Wild Tonic’s Sedona, Arizona, roots, featuring a new logo that embodies the company’s true icon, honeybees, depicted as a constellation in the Sedona night sky. The red rocks of Sedona are also featured, complemented by a bold cobalt blue background meant to mimic the brand’s signature glass bottle color. The packaging is meant to evoke feelings of wonder and act as a reminder of our inherent wildness and the human affinity for the magic of nature.

“This brand design is an ode to who we truly are and has been a long time coming. We want buyers and consumers to know that we're different. Very different," shares Wild Tonic Director of Marketing, Jessi Gerth. “Being good for you doesn't need to taste bad. Being the ONLY national Jun drink, we're proud of what we're doing, all while being true to our roots. This package design is reflective of our Sedona wildness. Sedona is unlike any place in the world, much like our Jun.”

Wild Tonic Jun is a cousin of traditional Kombucha because it is made with honey instead of cane sugar, resulting in a smoother, lighter finish and the natural intersection of function and flavor. Jun Kombucha is made by fermenting tea and honey with a SCOBY (Symbiotic Colony of Bacteria and Yeast). The honey feeds the SCOBY allowing probiotics, prebiotics, and amino acids to naturally develop, providing good bacteria and a bit of Zen to promote good gut health. Consumers everywhere can expect to see the new Wild Tonic packaging on shelves in grocery stores in Q4.