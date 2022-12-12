Global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Hattee as Chief Financial Officer.

Justin will focus on optimizing the company's financial performance and, in the short term, be particularly involved in our exciting on-going expansion in Australia and overseas markets.

"KM Packaging is a well-managed company. I was attracted by its strong history of financial stability, company values, and the potential for continued profitable growth under the Employee Ownership Trust,” Hattee said, adding, "KM is a fantastic customer-centric business with numerous growth opportunities, particularly in our international markets."

Previously, Justin was CFO for Ideal Shopping Direct Ltd, where he spent 15 years. He was involved in delisting the company from the AIM and buying, consolidating, starting up and selling numerous subsidiaries.

Prior to that, he held senior roles in both Campbells and Burger King International and began his career with Bass on their management program, working for Britvic Soft Drinks.

"We are delighted to have Justin on the team. He joins us at an exciting time at KM Packaging as we continue to build on the business's success,” KM's Managing Director Frances Busby said, adding, "Justin will be instrumental in building and delivering our next chapter, working with the team, and bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience."

KM Packaging delivers reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets as well as for confectionery and snacks.