Schubert North America LLC, a leading supplier of top loading packaging machines, has appointed Dominik Streicher as Chief Operating Officer for its Schubert Packaging Automation Inc. Streicher, who most recently worked at Gerhard Schubert GmbH in Crailsheim, Germany, has been with Schubert since 2000, where he started his career in electrical engineering before transitioning to management roles within the company.

Streicher most recently led Schubert’s global project management team, and he has been greatly involved with Schubert’s North American customers over the last 7 years.

“Dominik is a proven leader, whose experience in Schubert’s technology, sales and our North American customer projects uniquely positions him to take our Schubert entity in Canada to its next phase of growth,” said Hartmut Siegel, chief executive officer of Schubert North America. “I’m thrilled to welcome Dominik to Schubert North America.”

Schubert’s continued growth in both revenue and quality has allowed the company to build a strong presence in North America, as the success is largely attributed to local training procedures and service programs.

“I believe that Schubert Packaging Automation has much potential for future growth with its talented team and great customer relationships. Most of our Canadian customers are within a 2-hour drive from our office in Mississauga and we can be on site very quickly,” said Streicher. “I am very excited to be joining Schubert in Canada.”

To learn more about Schubert North America, please visit https://www.schubert.group/en/.