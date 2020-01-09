ProMach Names Bret Ranc as Chief Operating Officer

ProMach has appointed Bret Ranc as the company’s new chief operating officer. Ranc will lead the company’s business operations for long-term organic growth, ensuring all ProMach product brands work together to achieve the company’s business goals.

Ranc has been with ProMach in various roles, most recently as president of ProMach’s Secondary Packaging Business Unit, and prior to that as senior vice president of ProMach’s Material Handling Group. He joined ProMach in 2011 with the acquisition of Shuttleworth, where he held various operations and sales leadership roles, and was promoted to vice president and general manager of Shuttleworth shortly following the acquisition.

Ranc earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, his M.B.A. from Indiana University, and is currently the chairperson for the Industry Relations Committee for PMMI.

Ryan McCart, formerly ProMach's senior vice president of End of Line, will step in as president of ProMach’s Secondary Packaging Business Unit, backfilling the role vacated by Mr. Ranc.