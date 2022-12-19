Hungry Jack, America’s Sunday morning griddlemaster, serves up a new look featuring refreshed packaging, a renovated website and pancake mixes that are now made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Hungry Jack, which has been feeding families for nearly 70 years, is excited to debut new packaging across all pancake and waffle products, including dry mixes, frozen pancakes and microwaveable syrup bottles that feature a bolder and more modern design that signifies where the brand stands today.

The new Hungry Jack packaging was designed to modernize the look and feel of the brand to appeal to today's pancake and waffle mix shoppers, while staying true to the brand's rich history. The packaging also highlights that the pancake and waffle mixes are now made without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. The updated look and “made without” messaging will appeal to new consumers, while retaining fans of the Hungry Jack brand.

“Hungry Jack has been a Sunday staple for 70 years, and this brand refresh meets our customers where they are today,” said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operations Officer at Hungry Jack. “The more modern packaging provides a greater shelf presence and the ‘made without’ product benefits featured prominently will ensure our place at the table for many years to come.”

The new packaging is rolling out to retailers now. For more information, or to check out the new and improved website, visit HungryJack.com.