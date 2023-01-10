Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions with over 40 years of world-class inkjet fluid design experience, has announced the launch of patent-pending continuous inkjet (CIJ) inks, V4264 and V464.

These non-MEK black inks demonstrate excellent adhesion to flexible food packaging and feature lower make-up consumption than comparable MEK-based inks. Ideal for printing codes and other information on plastics as well as on metal and glass substrates, the inks are engineered for use in Videojet CIJ printers.

Safety and Sustainability Improvements

The V4264 and V464 inks meet tough industry standards including the strict Japan ISHL Class 2 Organic Solvent List and the Swiss Food Packaging Ordinance. The inks’ most notable safety and sustainability differentiators include:

Non-CMR (carcinogens, mutagens, reproductive toxins) formulation without MEK, acetone or methanol

Less make-up consumption than comparable MEK-based inks, resulting in fewer cartridge changes and reduced plastic and cardboard waste, lower VOC emissions and fewer printer touches

While V4264 is compatible with the newest Videojet SIMPLICiTY™ CIJ printers, V464 is designed for use in Videojet 1000 Line CIJ printers. V4264 and V464 serve as ideal upgrades or replacements for MEK-based V4263 and V463 inks, demonstrating the same uptime and adhesion performance.

Maximized Contrast, Uptime and Adhesion Standards

Perfect for use where alternatives to MEK-based inks are preferred, such as with food applications, V4264 and V464 deliver excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates including acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), aluminum, biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polystyrene, polycarbonate and steel. The inks also show excellent resistance to acids, bases, mineral spirits and oils.

V4264 and V464 have been designated with the Videojet iQMarkTM. Inks in this category have not only met strict Videojet quality control specifications but have also been responsibly developed to help users meet their corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals and comply with stringent governmental and industry regulations worldwide.

For more information about Videojet CIJ inks, visit: https://www.videojet.com/us/homepage/products/inks-and-ribbons/continuous-ink-jet-inks.html and https://shop.videojet.com/home.