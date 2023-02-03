PPG, a global manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, has appointed Polina Ware as its new packaging coatings global technical director. Ware will be tasked with heading the packaging coatings leadership team and continuing the development of the company’s industry-leading solutions that help protect consumers and the environment.





Having started the position on January 9, 2023, Ware will manage the research and development teams at Packaging Coatings Innovation Centers in Milford, Ohio, Bodelshausen, Germany, and Zhangjiagang, China, helping PPG and its customers comply with global food-contact materials regulations.





"Polina's leadership in driving the growth of our sustainable solutions will be key to the continued success of our customers and our global packaging business," said Amy Ericson, PPG senior vice president, Protective and Marine Coatings, who currently leads Packaging Coatings. "She will ensure that we remain the standard of excellence for global can coatings and strengthen our leadership position in non-bisphenol food contact coatings for consumer packaging."





Ware previously served as the global research and development director at the Rogers Corporation, a specialty chemical manufacturer, where she oversaw a global technical service and application development team in addition to a worldwide research and development center.





To learn more about PPG, please visit https://www.ppg.com/.